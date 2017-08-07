Mix 106.9 Cares For Cops

Again this year, Mix 106.9 is showing our support for the men and women in law enforcement. Every day, they are there for us when we need them most and to keep us safe. To show our appreciation, we plan to visit many Central Illinois Police Stations bearing gifts of delicious treats courtesy of Dunkin Donuts of Peoria.

Mix 106.9 will deliver to:

The Tazewell County Sheriff on August 11th

Peoria Police Department on August 18th

Washington Police Department on August 25th

The Woodford County Sheriff on September 1st