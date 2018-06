I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys R Us Kid.

A staple of a jingle in all of our lives.

Now, the Peoria store has been reduced to just a few isles. A few baby items, the last of the toys, and batteries all 60% off.

The shopping carts are even for sale.

The staff puts on great face. Too bad I can’t.

8 days.

8 days is all that’s left of a legacy.

8 days is all that’s left of a piece of our childhood.

8 days. Just sad.