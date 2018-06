I love these types of movies! Fingers digging into the arms of your chair, sitting on your knees so whatever monster you’re watching on the screen doesn’t get your feet on the ground, ready to jump at any moment. The Conjouring movies are some of my faves…and this is in line with those. Taissa Farmiga (From American Horror Story) stars in this spin off. It’s a short trailer, but it definitely gives you the goosies