They’re putting what in baby food?!?!

Dear Baby, I’m sorry…I hope you like my homemade baby food!

I’m slightly freaking out. Ok really freaking out. About something I never thought I would have to!

I read an article from USA Today where some of the leading brands of baby foods, the ones I’m sure I would have purchased for you tested positive for arsenic, lead and BPA. Full USA Today Article Here

How on earth does this even happen! How does a toxic substance just land in a something we are giving to our most precious gifts? It makes me start to question all of these new allergies, diseases, and disorders so common these days in children.

My momma-to-be homework for this weekend:

Recon how to make baby food.

Find out how to store it. How long does it last?

Does it taste as good as store bought stuff? I guess how would you even know the difference.

I’ve heard the worries never ends. But this is ridiculous.