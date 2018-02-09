Three Things to Know 2-9-18

- Amanda Vice and her daughter, Peyton, were at Starbucks in San Bernardino, California when Peyton’s Frappuccino tasted weird. They noticed BLOOD in the drink! And then found out the barista had cut herself but kept making drinks and it was HER blood in the drink. The store apologized and offered free drinks for a week, but refused to have the barista tested for diseases. Now the family is SUING Starbucks for an undisclosed amount.
Chefs for the Norwegian Olympic team thought they placed an order for 1500 eggs but Google translated it into 15,000 eggs instead! The chefs received "half a truckload of eggs and there was no end to the delivery." They were able to send back 13,500 eggs to the South Korean grocer.
This awful sketch a witness did of a thief helped police nab the suspect!
