Three Things to Know 4/10/18

Three Things to Know:
- A woman in Sebastian, Florida and her neighbors tossed an old couch at the dump, but when she got home, she couldn’t find her cat. THEN she remembered her cat liked to hide in that old couch! So she immediately went back to the dump to look for him and that’s when she realized the couch was in a huge dumpster and buried in about 12 feet of trash. So she had to wait overnight. When she went back the next day, a bunch of workers helped her look but they couldn’t dig down that deep. So she had to wait ANOTHER night before they could take the dumpster to the landfill and sort through it. Once they got it to the landfill, more workers worked until they found the couch..and the cat, who is doing ok.
- According to a new study, which really didn’t need to be done because I’m sure we already knew the answer…people in North America watch more tv than anyone else in the world.
- Marketwatch found Grand Theft Auto 5 is the most profitable piece of media in HISTORY. The game has sold more than 90 million units since it came out in 2013, and has generated about $6 Billion!