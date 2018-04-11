Three Things to Know 4-11-18

Three Things to Know:
- Cops were called to a home by a dog’s owner after her neighbor was threatening her because one of her dogs ate her weed stash. What happened was….This lady, who has TWENTY TWO DOGS, says her neighbor, Desarae Smith, wouldn’t leave her property after one of the dogs at her pot, and Mrs. Smith wanted the dog owner to reimburse her for the missing goods. Cops found Smith passed out on her couch and she proceeded to tell them she wanted money for the pot her neighbor’s dog ate. After cops got her out of the house, she proceeded to argue with two other women and even went after one of them. Cops had to pry her off the woman. Mrs. Smith was arrested for 2 counts of assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.
- Benjamin Owens, in northern Virginia, recently won $200,000 on a scratch off lotto ticket, and this wasn’t his first time winning. He ALSO won $200,000 on ANOTHER scratcher almost exactly 14 years ago, in March of 2004. Back when he won the first time around, he split the money with his entire family. And he’s doing the same thing THIS time around.
- A cop in Sussex, England was fired Monday after someone found out he’d been working as a male prostitute through a website called adultwork.com. Here’s the kicker…his name is Richard Holder…but he didn’t go by the nickname for “Richard,” instead, he went by “Sweet Sensations.” His boss testified at his hearing saying he wasn’t a very good cop anyway.