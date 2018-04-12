Three Things to Know 4-12-18

Three Things to Know:
- There are only 7 people in the world who have keys that control the main database behind the entire Internet. The keys are spread around the world and the are all in safe deposit boxes. Side note: this would be a great plot for a Nicolas Cage movie….
- There’s a new trend in the plastic surgery world: cankle reductions. Cankles are when your calf meets your ankle and it looks like just one line instead of a distinct difference between the ankle and calf. The surgery would suck the fat out of the cankle. The average cost for the procedure is $5,500.
- Heinz has a product they sell in the Middle East called “Mayochup,” which is mayonnaise and ketchup. Over here, we have a few different names for that combo: Fry sauce, Big Mac sauce, Thousand Island, Russian dressing, burger sauce, and cocktail sauce. Heinz put up a twitter poll yesterday asking “Want Mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”