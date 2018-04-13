Three Things to Know 4-13-18

Three Things to Know:
- A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (yes, that school) in Florida said he would be willing to carry a gun on campus to protect the students. Problem is, he got arrested after he forgot said gun in a public bathroom on Sunday. A drunk homeless guy found it and fired a bullet into a wall.
- There are already glasses with lenses that transition from inside to outside mode. NOW, Johnson and Johnson have put that same technology into contact lenses. They have just been approved by the FDA. Starting next year, you can purchase these lenses that get darker when you go out into the sun. The problem is, they may make your eyes look weird. Some people say it kinda looks like you have alien eyes or are possessed.
- The University of Connecticut did a study to find out how effective hand dryers in bathrooms are and it got pretty gross. Researchers found the hand dryers are spraying feces all over your hands. Here’s why: when someone flushes one of the toilets, it sends fecal particles flying into the air. The hand dryers suck them in and then blows them right back out. Onto your hands.