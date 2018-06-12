Three Things to Know 6-12-18

Three Things to Know:
- Earlier this month, Nana Chai left her 8 month old pit bull, Sasha, in the backyard of their apartment in Stockton, California over night. Around midnight, Sasha started barking like crazy and scratching on the door. The neighbor’s apartment was on fire and nobody in the complex knew. When Nana went out to check on the doggie, she saw the fire. Nana ran back in to get her 7 month old baby, but Sasha had already ran in trying to get her pal and was already dragging it out by the diaper. Nana grabbed her baby and carried her out the rest of the way. Everyone made it out, thanks to Sasha.
- Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire is releasing a new limited edition whiskey that’s flavored with Beaver Anus. Here’s how it’s done: the whiskey is infused with castoreum, which is the oil that beavers have in little sacs by their tails. They use that oil to mark their territory. Castoreum, believe it or not, is a pretty common food additive. It’s a cheap substitute for vanilla, strawberry, and raspberry. The FDA lets people label it as “natural flavoring,” so you’ve probably had it without knowing it. The whiskey will be available for a limited time.
- Domino’s Pizza is helping people get their pizza without having to go off-roading as well. Domino’s vows to fix some potholes where they can. They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas … Milford Delaware … Athens, Georgia, and Burbank, California. Domino’s is currently taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com. If they can’t send out a crew to repair the potholes, they’ll send money to the city to have it done.