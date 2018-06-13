Three Things to Know 6-13-18

Three Things to Know:
- A new study at the University of Miami found having wrinkles around your eyes is good because people perceive you as more sincere and genuine. Basically, our brains are pre-wired to view people as more sincere if they have wrinkles around their eyes.
- Another study out of North Carolina figured out the REAL reason some of us get a bit testy when we get hungry. When people were hungry, little things could quickly put them in a bad mood, and from that point, they started viewing EVERYTHING more negatively. Your hunger isn’t actually making you angry, your hunger is just messing with your head and making it easier for you to get angry about everything else.
- The American Society for Microbiology had its annual meeting in Atlanta and one of the studies that was presented found it’s very possible to get food poisoning from your kitchen towels. Half of the 100 towels they researched had a potentially dangerous level of bacteria on them. The odds got higher depending on how many people used the towel and if they were used for drying hands AND dishes. In order to lower your risk, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with hot water, so less bacteria transfers to the towel. 70% of people claim they wash the kitchen towels at least once a week. Only 8% admitted they normally go a month or more.