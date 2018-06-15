Three Things to Know 6-15-18

Three Things to Know:
- A gym in New York City called Shock Therapy hooks people up to special suits that are powered with Electronic Muscle Stimulation Technology. While you’re exercising, the suit sends little pulses of electricity through your muscles. This helps activate them and makes the training more effective. The gym says you will get results in HALF the time it would normally take.
- The Oxford English Dictionary just added some new, modern words, and they include: binge watch, imposter syndrome, stan, microaggression, and spoiler alert.
- I can’t handle this….The first Pumpkin Spice product of the year has been released and we can blame Kellogs. Someone in Germantown, Wisconsin found Special K Pumpkin Spice Crunch cereal at Walmart this week.