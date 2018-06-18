Three Things to Know 6-18-18

Three Things to Know:
- Renee Cupp from Elizabethtown, North Carolina just won a contest! I’m not sure the prize is worth what she’s just put her daughter through. Renee named her daughter Reese Cupp to become Reese’s most outrageous fan and win $10,000 PLUS a year’s supply of candy. But her daughter now has to be Reese Cupp for the REST OF HER LIFE. Renee said their first daughter loves Reese’s PB Cups and used to call them “Ree-sees cups.” So… they named the latest girl Reese Eve Cupp. Reese E. Cupp.
- A new study out of Spain found drinking white wine makes people happier. On the opposite side, when they drank red, they felt more aggressive or guilty. The researchers said women recognized this and tended to drink white wine more.
- Mexico won 1-0 over the World Cup Champs, Germany, and fans ERUPTED!!! So much so, an earthquake was recorded! The tremblors were recorded right when Lozano scored the goal that ended up winning the game. Obviously, it wasn’t a real earthquake…the fans rumbling literally shook the earth enough for tremblors to be recorded.