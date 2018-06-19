Three Things to Know 6-19-18

Three Things to Know:
- If you have tattoos, there are certain spots hiring managers don’t dig so much. According to a survey that asked 500 of those head honchos, tattoos on the face, neck, hands and forearms are deal breakers.
- Yesterday, Apple announced a new feature that will be available for all iPhones later this year…your phone will tell 911 your exact location. 911 has never been able to use your cell signal to pinpoint you like they can with landlines. They can only use cell towers, and that range can be 100s of yards wide. Yes, apps like Uber can track your location, but the 911 response system hasn’t had an upgrade in 50 years.
- The World Health Organization officially classified video game addiction as a mental health condition for the first time ever. It’s called “gaming disorder,” and is included in the 11th edition of their “International Classification of Diseases.”