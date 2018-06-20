Three Things to Know 6-20-18

Three Things to Know:
- The average person spends about 284 days of their LIFE dreaming about being on vacation. The results are based on 113 hours a year for 60 years. We see about 2.4 photos on social media every single day of people on vacation, so that adds to the daydreaming.
- Boston Pizza, which is in Canada, just invented a pizza box that turns into a table so you can eat it in bed or wherever you want to get comfy with those slices of heaven. It’s not in America YET, but we all have our fingers crossed.
- A hero state trooper in Indiana pulled over a woman on Saturday who was driving below the speed limit in the left lane. The driver was ticketed. The masses online erupted in applause and standing ovations. The trooper should be featured on our moneys somewhere.