Three Things to Know 6-21-18

Three Things to Know:
- Serendipity 3 is a restaurant in New York City who just set the World Record for Most Expensive Milkshake. The drink contains milk from cows in the Channel Islands, ice cream from Tahiti, a rare caramel sauce from Venezuela, and maraschino cherries from Italy. There’s also edible gold on top. The shake costs $100.
- You’re not COMPLETELY human….About 43% of your cells are human cells. The rest are microscopic organisms living inside of you.
- Kathy McVay was minding her own business, enjoying a Phillies/Cards game in Philadelpha, when out of nowhere she was hit DIRECTLY between the eyes with a flying hot dog! It was shot out of a hot dog cannon by the Phillie Phanatic mascot. She said “It hit me like a ton of bricks.” Kathy had to go to the hospital to get checked out and found a small hematoma in her eye from it.