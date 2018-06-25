Three Things to Know 6-25-18

Three Things to Know:
- The 4th of July is next Wednesday, so Smirnoff wants to know, what would you rather do than go to work next Thursday. If you leave a comment answering that question on their social media, you could win $500! 100 random people will win!
- Venmo is an app you can use to transfer money to each other. It’s getting pretty popular and there are lots of people using it. You can see when money is transferred between friends, and what it was for. Soooo… “Venmo Anxiety” is becoming a thing, because you can see when you friends have hung out, without you.
- Doctors in Australia just published a report about a 53 year old man who went to the ER because he was having serious stomach pain. He’d, also, lost feeling in his right leg and it was cold to the touch. The doctors found out he had a BAD backup of impacted stools…so he REALLY needed to poop. The backup was causing so much pressure in his abdomen that it cut off the blood flow to his leg and could have killed him. Emergency surgery was performed, and 4 1/2 pounds of compacted feces was removed.