Three Things to Know 6-26-18

Three Things to Know:
- Lots of people have side hustles these days. Those people are clearly the smart ones because according to a survey, 37% of Americans say they have a side hustle and they make about $686 a month, or $8200 a year. The 4 most popular types of side jobs are home repairs and landscaping, selling stuff online, selling crafts, and child care.
- Ghosting is pretty popular in the dating world. That’s when you just sort of disappear….don’t answer texts or calls and stop talking to the other person completely. Apparently, it’s happening with jobs now. HR managers and job recruiters say there’s been a huge trend of people completely disappearing at various points during the hiring process. They skip interviews, stop communicating after the interview, and sometimes they’ll take the job and never show up.
- Adults are listening to lullabies now to fall asleep. A writer on Mashable.com says “Babies have really mastered the art of relaxation when they drift off to sleep, they’re cozy and relaxed in their cribs, listening to soft lull of soothing music emitting from a speaker. Meanwhile, when adults are stressed, we try to find comfort in the hellscape that is social media. We need soothing music.”