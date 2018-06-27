Three Things to Know 6-27-18

Three Things to Know:
- 6% of people say they get angry when someone calls in sick at work. 19% said they wouldn’t take it that far, but they say they get frustrated when someone calls in sick a lot. On the other hand, 1/3 of people say they’ve exaggerated how sick they were when they called off work to make sure no one judge them.
- You’re twice as likely to lose your phone this summer, so it’s smart to have something like the “find my phone” app installed. A new study found you can do something else to up your chances of having your phone returned if you do lose it. Put your contact info on your lock screen. Researchers left a bunch of phones in random spots around LA, New York, and Atlanta. The ones with the contact info listed on their lock screens were 3X more likely to be returned.
- The average person spends at least four hours a week looking at random websites when they’re supposed to be working. This comes out to about 200 hours a year, or 26 work days.