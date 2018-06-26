‘Toys R Us’ Shuttering Stores Friday

Toys R Us stores are closing for good.

Stores still in operation, including the Peoria location at Westlake Shopping Center, located at 2601 W. Lake Avenue, will be shuttered Friday as the chain concludes bankruptcy proceedings.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last September, and announced closings in March.

In a statement, the New Jersey-based retailer said remaining inventory at roughly 200 Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations will be marked down 90-perent through Friday.

