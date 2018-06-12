Trump Holds News Conference Following Singapore Summit

(AP) – President Donald Trump is thanking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people” after the leaders’ historic Singapore summit.

Trump said at a news conference Tuesday after meeting face to face with Kim that “real change is indeed possible.”

He also says that he’s prepared “to start a new history” and “write a new chapter” between the two nations.

He says, “The past does not have to define the future.”

Trump held a news conference in Singapore before returning home.

Trump says he will be ending joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has long objected to the annual exercises, viewing them as practice for future military action against the North by the United States.

Trump cast his decision as a financial consideration, saying the U.S. will save a lot of money by canceling the drills.

Trump defended his repeated praise of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during their meetings in spite of Kim’s distressing record on human rights.

Trump told reporters at a press conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Kim “is very talented.” He pointed to Kim’s rise to power at a relatively young age.

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing U.S. college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier’s death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, “Otto did not die in vain.”

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.

Trump says he believes Kim wants to do the right thing.

Trump said Kim is destroying a major missile engine testing site. Trump says Kim informed him of this development during the historic nuclear summit.

Trump did not give a location for the testing site.

He says the details about the site being destroyed were not included in the joint declaration the leaders signed after nearly five hours of talks because they agreed to it after the document was signed.

Trump says destruction of the site is a “big thing.”

Trump says he’ll invite Kim to visit the White House at the “appropriate time.” And he says Kim has accepted.

Trump also says he is open to visiting Kim some day in Pyongyang.

Trump says the remains of U.S. prisoners of war and those missing in action during the Korean War will be returned.

Trump said he asked Kim to commit to returning the remains “and we got it.”

The president says he had received “countless calls” and letters from family members asking him to help them receive the remains of their loved ones.

Trump says, “The remains will be coming back. They’re going to start that process immediately.

Trump says he had planned to place another 300 sanctions on North Korea recently, but he held off because it would be “disrespectful” ahead of the meeting.

Trump said the U.S. will remove the sanctions already in place when they’re assured that the nuclear weapons “are no longer a factor.”

He also says that it takes “a long time to pull off complete denuclearization” but that he will push for North Korea to remove its nuclear weapons as fast as it can “mechanically and physically” be done.

President Trump is pushed back on criticism that the U.S. has gotten little in return for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He says “it’s not a big deal” for world leaders to meet with the president of the United States.

Trump says discussions over the next steps to take with North Korea will be happening soon.

Trump said that “We’re getting together next week to go into the details.” It’s unclear where those discussions will take place or which North Korean officials will be involved.

But he says the talks will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

A joint agreement signed by the two leaders earlier Tuesday says the U.S. and North Korea have committed to hold follow-up negotiations, led by Pompeo and “a relevant high-level DPRK official” at the “earliest possible date.”

Trump says he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a video that laid out the opportunities of their historic meeting.

Reporters were shown the video before the start of Trump’s news conference Tuesday. The video resembled a preview of a film. It shows images of warplanes and artillery and says there can “only be two results,” one of moving back or moving forward.

The video shows the two leaders and raises the questions: “What if history can be changed? Will the world embrace this change?”

The president says he gave the video “to Chairman Kim and his people.”

