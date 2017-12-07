It’s been truly nice! I literally have not had to purchase one piece of maternity clothing. Oh don’t get me wrong, I’ve got lots of it!

My Mother-in-law LOVES Zulily and has supplied me with many fun prego shirts. Including this one!

That’s right, my husbands mom acknowledges her son is responsible for my current in-the-family way state. Which I think, is extremely funny! I’m just waiting for the shirt that says “I only wanted a back rub” next.