Two Killed In Plane Crash Near Monmouth Airport

(AP) – Officials say two people aboard a plane were killed when it crashed near an airport in Monmouth.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday about a half mile from the Monmouth Municipal Airport. The department says the plane was burning when emergency crews arrived at the scene and firefighters put out the flames.

The two people found in the wreckage were pronounced dead at the scene. The department says no one on the ground was injured.

The names of those killed were not immediately released. Federal officials were notified to investigate the cause of the crash.

