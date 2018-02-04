Two Killed In South Carolina Crash On Amtrak Train

(AP) – A coroner says the two people killed when an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in South Carolina were both on board the passenger train.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the fatalities in the email. She says the names of the people killed and other details will be released later.

Authorities say the Amtrak train was heading from New York to Miami with about 140 people on board when it collided with a CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Cayce. About 80 people were injured.

The wreck happened near a rail yard where several spurs branch off for train cars to be unloaded. Investigators don’t know if the Amtrak train was diverted from its track.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to the crash site, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbia.

