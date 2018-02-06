Uftring Chevrolet Service Area Nearly Ready

Uftring Chevrolet in Washington went up in flames Jan. 5 after a fire started in the tool area.

One month later, the dealership is coming off a strong sales month at a temporary location next door in a vacant building owned by Connect Church.

And it’s service area is nearly ready.

“It’s been three weeks since this past Friday that we’ve been in this building and we have some lifts that are up and operational already,” said General Manager Joe Knapp.

A wall has been installed separating the sales room, which consists of four old fashionioned cars owned by Gary Uftring, and the service area.

Sixteen brand new lifts and other equipment will be used for basic service work when it opens.

“We put an additional bathroom facility in here,” Knapp said. “Today we just got our alignment rack in so we will be able to align our front end.”

A major improvement from the potential service tent that was originally discussed.

As far as the sales side, Knapp said his team excelled in January. Uftring Chevrolet sold more vehicles last January than they did in January, 2017.

“I think we will be able to offer a full line dealership; new, used. Service parts and a body shop,” Knapp said. “We don’t think we will offer anything different.”

There will be 12 fewer operating lifts in the temporary location, Knapp said. But the entire service team will return.

Uftring Chevrolet will leave the new bathroom for Connect Church when it moves out, as well as a coffee bar. And if the church would like to let the new walls stay, Uftring Chevrolet will oblige.

Knapp said the fire’s damage hasn’t been fully calculated yet.

