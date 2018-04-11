Water Treatment Next Week

Illinois American Water will be flushing fire hydrants in addition to treating the water next week.

It’s part of the utility’s annual maintenance program. According to a press release, customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time.

In the case of discolored water, it is recommended that customers refrain from doing laundry and let their cold water run briefly.

Illinois American Water is also switching treatment to a form of chlorine that does not contain ammonia.

Customers may notice a more chlorine taste or odor in their water. The utility says there is no reason for concern as that it is due to the switch in chlorine types.

The maitenance program will occcur in Peoria, Bartonville, West Peoria, Rome and surrounding areas. The work will also include sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities.

Anyone with questions about home health care equipment should reach out to their healthcare provider.

