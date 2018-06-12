What At Work Perks do YOU wish you had?
By Randy Rundle
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 6:06 AM

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the top perks we wish they had at work.  People say they’d like to have:

  1. Bonuses, especially around the holidays
  2. A paid vacation day on your birthday
  3. An endless supply of free snacks
  4. Discounts on vacations and flights
  5. Free meals–Breakfast, lunch of both
  6. Better health insurance benefits
  7. More vacation time
  8. Unmonitored flex time. Meaning you could set your own hours, and nobody would check up on you to see if you’re slacking.
  9. Discounts at restaurant
  10. Discounts at clothing and Department Stores.

What are some at work perks YOU wish you had?

