What At Work Perks do YOU wish you had?

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the top perks we wish they had at work. People say they’d like to have:
- Bonuses, especially around the holidays
- A paid vacation day on your birthday
- An endless supply of free snacks
- Discounts on vacations and flights
- Free meals–Breakfast, lunch of both
- Better health insurance benefits
- More vacation time
- Unmonitored flex time. Meaning you could set your own hours, and nobody would check up on you to see if you’re slacking.
- Discounts at restaurant
- Discounts at clothing and Department Stores.
What are some at work perks YOU wish you had?