$1.5 Billion Mega Millions winner STILL hasn’t come forward, 1 in 10 people say their pets have saved their lives, and how much you’ll spend for Thanksgiving

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Three weeks ago, there was ONE winning ticket for the $1.5BILLION Mega Millions jackpot. Well, whoever bought that ticket in South Carolina still hasn’t come forward yet to claim the prize! They have 180 days to do it, so the clock is ticking. What if that person doesn’t know they won all that money??
- One out of three pet owners say their pet has alerted them about danger, according to a new survey. And, one out of ten say they’ve had a pet literally save their life, or the life of someone they know. So, the next time they want to go outside at 3:00 in the morning, remember that fact.
- A survey of 1,000 people shows the average American will shell out over $175 for Thanksgiving. That’s up about $10 from last year. Out of that $175, 21% will go to travel costs. About 51 Million of us will travel at least 50 miles away from home on Turkey Day.