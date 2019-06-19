10 Pieces of Wedding Advice People WISH They’d Followed

On todays’ Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how before you get married you get a LOT of advice about the wedding. You’ll ignore most of it, because that’s just human nature . . . so maybe this can be your guide of what you should actually listen to.
A new survey asked people what wedding advice they got that they wish they’d followed. And here are the top 10 answers . . .
1. Relax and enjoy the day, 43%.
2. Take more pictures, 35%.
3. Stick to your budget, 30%.
4. Pay more attention to the little details, 26%.
5. Plan for the unexpected, 24%.
6. Create a wedding album, 24%.
7. Serve good food, 21%.
8. Create a guestbook, 15%.
9. Print a wedding book, 14%. (Note that this study was commissioned by a company that prints wedding books, which is why this is even on the list at all.)
10. Save stationary and keepsakes, 14%.
