10 Things That ALMOST Happened In Some of The Most Iconic Romantic Comedy Movies

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are revealing some things that ALMOST changed some of the most iconic romantic comedy movies.

There are some romantic comedies where it seems like everything just falls into place. But behind the scenes, that’s never the case. Some of the things that almost happened include:

1. Alexander Skarsgard was almost in “Hitch”. He was cast as the ex-boyfriend of Amber Valletta’s character, and even filmed a scene. But it didn’t make the cut. In the finished film, he only appears in a newspaper photo.

2. “Serendipity” almost didn’t have a happy ending. In the original script, John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale DON’T end up together. But when the writer showed it to a friend, the guy said they HAD TO. So he changed it.

3. Meg Ryan was almost in “Mannequin”. Meg was unknown at the time, but the casting director really liked her. He had her audition for a few different parts, but the higher-ups just didn’t think she had “it”. She was cast in “When Harry Met Sally” two years later.

4. Andrew McCarthy almost wasn’t in “Pretty in Pink”. There were other contenders for the part of Blane before him, including Charlie Sheen. But Molly Ringwald convinced them to go with McCarthy.

5. The fight between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” almost didn’t happen. It wasn’t in the original script. The writer decided there needed to be a Western-style “duel” for Bridget’s love.

6. “Crazy, Stupid Love” almost had a crazy, stupid title. The studio wanted to call it “Wingman”.

7. “50 First Dates” was almost called “50 First Kisses”. Studio polling determined that the word “Kisses” was a turn-off to guys, so they changed it.

8. The dance scene in “Love, Simon” almost didn’t happen. (Unfortunately, the source really doesn’t explain why it didn’t happen. I guess we have to take their word for it.) (???)

9. Gwyneth Paltrow almost starred in “Jerry Maguire”. She was one of several actresses who tried out, along with Connie Britton and Mira Sorvino. Renee Zellweger got the part.

10. Hugh Grant almost starred in “The Holiday”. The part was written with Hugh in mind, but he turned it down, and Jude Law ended up with it.