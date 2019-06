A 10-year-old child reported a house fire that potentially saved his mother’s life.

Wednesday afternoon Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered light smoke in a house caused by a cooking fire.

The fire was contained to a stove top with smoke and grease damage to the kitchen.

A female resident of the house sustained second degree burns attempting to put out the fire. She was transported to OSF for her injuries.