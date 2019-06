Peoria fire officials say a 10-year-old boy potentially saving his mother’s life.

The boy called in a fire at 2008 N. Indiana at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke in the house which resulted from a cooking fire. The blaze was contained to the stovetop with grease damaged to the kitchen walls and ceiling.

The boy’s mother suffered second degree burns trying to put out the fire. She was transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.