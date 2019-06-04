10 Year Old Girl Saved Little Sis

3 year old Kalli Dallis was in the pool at an apartment near Atlanta enjoying the sunny day. Kalli was there with her 10 year old sis, Jayla, and their aunt. Kalli slipped out of her pool float and the aunt didn’t see it happen. About 2 minutes later, Jayla saw her sis under water and jumped in the pool and pulled her out. Their aunt and the apartment manager started doing CPR. Kali got to the ER in critical condition but survived! She was in the hospital for 2 weeks but will make a full recovery. If it weren’t for big sis Jayla, things may not have turned out so great.

For the entire story and video of the rescue, click HERE