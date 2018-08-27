10 Year Old Student Punished for Addressing His Teacher as Ma’am

Taretha Wilson met her 10 year old son, Tamarion, at the bus stop when he got off, and she noticed something was wrong, so she asked. Tamarion told her he got in trouble for calling his teacher “ma’am.” He then showed his mom a piece of paper where he had to write “ma’am” four times, per line, on both sides of the paper, because he kept referring to her as ma’am even though she told him to stop. Tamarion’s parents said they’ve always taught their children to respect adults and refer to them as “sir” and “ma’am.” Taretha, also, said Tamarion has suffered seizures recently which causes short term memory loss. And it gets worse…the teacher told Tamarion if she had something nearby to throw at him, she would. You can read the entire story HERE