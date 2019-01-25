10 Year Old Won a Science Fair by Proving Tom Brady is a Cheater

Ace Davis is a 10 year old in Lexington, Kentucky and created a project for his science fair. His goal was to prove Tom Brady is a cheater. The poster included memes of Brady including one of him crying. However, it also included some pretty in depth research. His mom and his sister threw around footballs of different inflation levels to prove the under-inflated balls gave Brady an advantage. They found under-inflated balls traveled the farthest. Ace won the science fair with this! He now moves onto the district competition. Ace was asked why he decided on this concept and he said “Because I hate Tom Brady. He’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.” To see the entire story and his project, click HERE