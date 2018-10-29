Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—-Is this dress inappropriate to wear to a wedding? Lots of people thought so, and shamed a Minnesota woman this Summer.

When a trim and fit Liz Krueger slipped on a form-fitting body-con dress to wear to a late June wedding reception in Minneapolis, she needed to give herself a little pep talk first. “Well, I haven’t worn this in a while,” she thought to herself. “It’s time.” Little did she know that her choice would trigger a very different kind of dialogue — one involving body-shaming.

“The dress is made of a really thick, soft material and it’s not transparent,” Krueger, 31, told TODAY Style. She had been invited to the post-nuptial festivities — not the wedding itself — by her former college roommate and good friend.

Her visiting friend had even previewed four photos of Krueger’s potential reception attire and selected the bare-shouldered, tan-and-peach option as one of two semifinalists.

An hour after dinner, Krueger stood next to a cocktail table with her back to the dance floor. She was drinking coffee and reminiscing with her pal when suddenly, she said, “someone slapped me on my butt.”

The alleged perpetrator, a woman who was laughing, appeared to be drunk, Krueger remembers. She told Krueger that she’d done the dirty deed on a dare from two friends. “You’re a target,” the derriere-slapper confessed.

Krueger said she responded quietly but firmly: “You’re lucky that I’m not usually offended very easily. But that was really rude.” Krueger was aware she had been the target of ongoing chatter among the women who initiated the encounter; they also appeared to be inebriated.

Still aghast, Krueger kept thinking about the encounter. Frustrated, she called her husband and asked him to pick her up. “I wasn’t going to make a scene, because it’s just not my personality,” she said.

But the incident was far from over. Several days later, the party-spoilers took to social media to comment on Krueger’s “wildly inappropriate dress.”

“It felt like an example of the mean-girl mentality, especially when things were said that were inaccurate — like I’m trying to heighten my modeling career,” she said. In fact, Krueger’s not a model, but a nutrition and fitness coach, along with her husband, Dan, at their business, DKFitness. The two will be married two years in September.

She posted her story on Instagram, where it took on a life of its own as supporters rallied around her to say, “You, go, girl!”

Krueger decided to turn the negative experience into a “kindness movement.” She said, “I’m a strong person and I want to use this for the greater good. Harassment and bullying take place against all ages. We promote empowerment in our fitness business, urging people to be comfortable in their own skin and to be healthy and positive.”

Story from The TODAY Show.