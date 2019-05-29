11 Arrests, Drugs And Cash Seized, At Summer Camp

The Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) has announced 11 felony arrests were made at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe.

PMEG Director Dave Briggs said three of the arrests were for Class X felonies.

Additionally, agents seized amounts of cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, LSD and Psilcybin mushrooms along with around $5,500 in cash.

Briggs said the PMEG unit utilized its own personnel along with agents from other units in the state, including the Illinois State Police Swat Team.

 

