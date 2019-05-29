11 Felony Arrests, Drugs And Cash Seized, At Summer Camp

The Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) has announced 11 felony arrests were made at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe.

PMEG Director Dave Briggs said three of the arrests were for Class X felonies.

Additionally, agents seized amounts of cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, LSD and Psilcybin mushrooms along with around $5,500 in cash.

Briggs said the PMEG unit utilized its own personnel along with agents from other units in the state, including the Illinois State Police Swat Team.

Additionally, Illinois State Police on Facebook, announced the results of numerous enforcement details surrounding Three Sisters Park.

Those efforts resulted in four DUI arrests, two Drug arrests, eight warrant arrests, 15 Suspended/Revoked arrests, 18 total criminal arrests, one firearm seized, 350 warnings and 327 citations. There were 50 distracted driving contacts, 254 speeding contacts and 39 seat belt/child restraint contacts.