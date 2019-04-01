118 Caterpillar Contract Employees To Be Laid Off

Janitorial employees within three Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities are being laid off.

The action affects employees from GCA Services, Inc., which lost its contract to perform janitorial services for Caterpillar. The layoffs affect 68 workers in Mossville, 29 workers in East Peoria and 21 workers at Caterpillar’s Proving Grounds in Washington and are effective May 12.

Caterpillar officials said in a statement, “Caterpillar continuously evaluates its sourcing decisions for products and services. This sourcing decision is specific to Caterpillar’s focus on maximizing value of services across the Peoria area and is not a reflection of the supplier’s work.”