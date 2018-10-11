12 Cases of a Polio Like Illness Causing Paralysis in Children Have Been Reported

This is such a scary situation…especially, since it’s happening in Illinois! 9 cases of acute flaccid myelitis have been reported. This condition causes “polio like paralysis.” According to BuzzfeedNews, “Acute flaccid myelitis usually occurs in children and can cause symptoms like muscle weakness in the arms or legs, a weak or stiff neck, drooping of the face and eyelids, slurred speech, and in the most severe cases, difficulty breathing.”

While this is rare, it IS happening. One 2 year old was hospitalized for a month but, thankfully, she was recently discharged.

So what do you need to look out for and how do you prevent it? For more information on what this entails and prevention, click HERE.