12% of Adults Say They Still Call Their Mom When They’re Sick

It’s cold season! And boy is it in full effect. A new survey found some interesting stats of adults when they’re sick. 12% of adults have said when they get sick they still call their mom for advice and comfort. 61% of people say they take over the counter drugs, 44% go to a doctor, and 19% ignore the illness and hope it goes away. Here are some things we do to TRY to avoid getting sick during flu season: drink more fluids, taking supplements like Vitamin C, getting more sleep, staying home as much as possible, and trying NOT to touch our face, mouth, and nose.

