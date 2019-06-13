14-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal East Bluff Shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after the shooting of a 16-year-old.

Police say the juvenile was arrested without incident in the 2300 block of North Delaware at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, over 90 minutes after the incident. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of three to four shots fired in the 700 block of East Frye at 4:03 p.m. and located a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and not breathing in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

Police say detectives developed information leading to the identity of the juvenile as a suspect.

The investigation continues.

