15 Ways to Reduce Stress in Your Life

Hopefully you had a stress-free weekend. But, just about everyone we know always says they need to reduce the stress in their lives.

Today on The Morning Mix, the results of a new survey that asked people to rank 15 different activities to relieve stress from best to worst. And here are the results . . .

1. Making “whoopee.”

2. Sleeping.

3. Listening to music.

4. Taking a hot shower or bath.

5. Getting a massage.

6. Walking.

7. Meditating.

8. Playing with animals.

9. Stretching.

10. Reading.

11. Drinking a cup of tea.

12. Exercising.

13. Yoga.

14. Lighting a candle.

15. Journaling.

What are some things you do to de-stress that aren’t on this list?

(Tenga)