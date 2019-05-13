15 Ways to Reduce Stress in Your Life

Hopefully you had a stress-free weekend. But, just about everyone we know always says they need to reduce the stress in their lives.
Today on The Morning Mix, the results of a new survey that asked people to rank 15 different activities to relieve stress from best to worst. And here are the results . . .
1. Making “whoopee.”
2. Sleeping.
3. Listening to music.
4. Taking a hot shower or bath.
5. Getting a massage.
6. Walking.
7. Meditating.
8. Playing with animals.
9. Stretching.
10. Reading.
11. Drinking a cup of tea.
12. Exercising.
13. Yoga.
14. Lighting a candle.
15. Journaling.
What are some things you do to de-stress that aren’t on this list?
(Tenga)