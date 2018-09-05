2 Guys Pulled a Prank on McDonalds and it’s Gone Viral

21 year old Jevh Maravilla is a student at the University of Houston. Back in July he and his pal, Christian, were eating at a McDonald’s when they saw a blank wall. They looked at the other posters and saw there were at on of people on them, but none of them were Asians like them. Soooo….they made their own poster, photoshopped it to look like the other McDonald’s posters and printed it. Jevh got a McDonald’s employee shirt from a thrift shop and wore it into the McDonald’s and hung up the poster. Two months later….it’s still up! See the pic and video HERE

