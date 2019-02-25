2018 Peoria Economy Continues With Favorable Performance

Bradley University’s Fourth Quarter 2018 Business and Economic Index showed an increase of residents joining the work force.

Along with more joining the work force, the unemployment rate raised to 5.1 percent, compared to 4.8 percent a year ago. Professor Bernard Goitein says that is a positive increase.

“It’s a reflection that the unemployment here is not so much from people losing their jobs, it’s from optimism of people who aren’t working and suddenly thought ‘maybe I could find a job’,” Goitein said.

With increased job opportunities in industries such as manufacturing, where the improved demand lead to a 1.9 percent increase, also increased the demand for service firms in Professional and Business Services.

The number of jobs from Hospitality and Entertainment fell 1.8 percent. Goitein said the decline in percentage correlates with the elevated employee “quit rate”.

“The people were increasingly seeing new opportunities for themselves,” Goitein said.

“Quit rate” includes anyone who voluntarily leave the work force, including retirement, according to Goitein.

Home sales and construction had a significant increase, up 11.2 percent from last year, of homes sold, which also reduced the amount of homes left for sale by four percent.