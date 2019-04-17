2019 First Quarter Peoria Housing Market Sales Down

After a bitter winter with a polar vortex, the Peoria Area Association of Realtors announced first quarter 2019 home sales were down 4.3 percent.

The average sale price was $127,137, which is down from 2018 at $140,495.

The median price was also down from 7.4 percent from last year’s $114,450 to $106,000.

President Suzanne Miller said that the weather played an impacting role in the real estate market this winter.

“We had a horrible winter. That is the number one issue that we had,” Miller said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a first quarter that was like that in years when we had to use the term polar vortex over and over again”.

However, the weather was not the only factor.

The inventory of homes for sale was down 17.4 percent, the lowest since 2013, also reducing the month’s supply of inventory to 4.7 months.

“It is difficult to sell what is not there,” Miller said.

Miller said they consider inventory numbers around six months to be a balance market.

“And under six months supply would be a good time for sellers to consider putting their home on the market,” Miller said.

Good news for buyers is that the Federal Reserve recently announced no further interest rate hikes are planned for 2019.

Properties with the highest demand ranged from $75,000 to $225,000.

Miller said a sense of community could draw people to the central Illinois area.

“You are always in the circle of a community, no matter if you live in Washington, or Eureka, or Dunlap, or Groveland, or Peoria,” Miller said.