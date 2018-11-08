29-Year-Old Used Smoke, .45-Caliber Gun In CA Shooting

(AP) – A law enforcement official says authorities have identified the gunman and the handgun he used to kill 12 people at a Southern California bar.

The official told The Associated Press the man was 29 years old and deployed a smoke device and used a .45-caliber handgun when he opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill late Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles.

The official declined to provide any other details, speaking on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to publicly discuss the investigation.

Authorities and witnesses say the gunman wore dark clothing and didn’t say anything as he fired inside the bar. Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows and jumping out of second-floor windows to escape.

— Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Washington.