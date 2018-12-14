2nd Annual Diaper Drive Helps The Community

State Rep. Ryan Spain runs his 2nd Annual Holiday Diaper Drive.

“The cost of diapers for many families in Central Illinois is a real household budgeting problem, and source of great stress,” Spain said.

He has collected over 4,000 diapers and 6,000 wipes as part of this year’s Holiday Diaper Drive. Collections were conducted November 12 through December 7.

The diapers and supplies collected by Spain’s office will be distributed to pantries throughout parts of Peoria, Woodford, Marshall, Stark, Bureau, and LaSalle counties.

Spain hopes to continue to bring awareness and community support to this issue with deliveries of diapers and supplies to those in need.

Spain says diapers cost on average $18 per week, or $936 per year.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, low-income families report a shortage of 50 diapers per month.