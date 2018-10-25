31st Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive Begins

CityLink and Kroger have kicked off their 31st annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign. The food drive benefits Peoria’s Friendship House of Christian Service.

This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food for the agency, one more ton than was collected last year.

Kroger donated three pallets of food during Thursday’s kickoff news conference, held at its store at 801 W. Lake Ave. in Peoria.

Since January of this year, the Friendship House food pantry has provided weekly meals to 40-50 families dealing with hunger.

Friendship House President and CEO Robert Montgomery says the food collected through Stuff-A-Bus benefits the agency’s Friday Night Take-Out program.

“Somebody can come to Friendship House and get a grocery bag full of food to last an entire week for a family of four,” Montgomery said, “then during the week they can come, anytime they want, and get that same bag of food.”

Montgomery estimated the program distributed the equivalent of 50,000 meals last year.

“It’s hard to function in life when you’re hungry. That’s one of the basic needs in life, to have food in your stomach. Especially the kids who come for our after-school program,” Montgomery said.

Friendship House is located at 800 NE Madison Ave., an area Montgomery said has become a “food desert” following the closing of area grocery stores.

“Even before the grocery stores closed, in that particular area there are no grocery stores,” Montgomery said. “So if somebody wanted a banana, they would have to go to a gas station and pay a dollar for a banana. That’s ridiculous.”

All Peoria Kroger stores and Kroger in East Peoria are participating in the Stuff-A-Bus campaign. Kroger stores will have pre-bagged food and cash coupons available for purchase to make giving easier. The contents of the $3, $5 and $10 bags have been selected to provide a good balance of nutritional items.

The following businesses and organizations are also serving as drop off locations during the 2018 Stuff-A-Bus campaign:

City of Peoria Public Works, 3505 N. Dries Lane

CityLink administrative offices, 2105 NE Jefferson Ave.

Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson Ave.

Fix My Gadget, (three locations) 4732 N. University St., 809 E. War Memorial Dr. Peoria Heights, 2220 Court St., Pekin

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

West Peoria City Hall, 2506 W. Rohmann Ave.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is offering a $1 discount off general admission to those who donate a non-perishable food item to Stuff-A-Bus throughout the duration of the food drive. (One donation is required per person to receive the discount).

The Peoria Chiefs are offering two ticket vouchers good for a game in April 2019 to those to donate a minimum of five or more non-perishable food items at Dozer Park during Stuff-A-Bus.