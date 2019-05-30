33rd UnityPoint Health Red, White And Boom Set For July 4

The largest Fourth of July celebration in Illinois will light up the sky along the Peoria and East Peoria riverfronts.

Details were announced Thursday of the 33rd UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate.

The 30-minute fireworks display will again be shot from barges on the Illinois River and they will be synchronized to music to be broadcast on all Midwest 360 Peoria radio stations.

Midwest 360 Peoria Market Manager Mike Wild says this year display will be among the top two percent of fireworks shows in the nation.

“It really helps put our market on the map. It’s big enough to draw some visitors and draw some tourism dollars into the area, in addition to being a great quality of life event for the people who live here and our friends all over the area,” Wild said.

Wild says new fireworks and firework technology from Melrose Pyrotechnics will be on display this year.

“Some cool new spinning effects in the display, some red, white and blue waterfall shells,” Wild said. “There a magic peonese shell that changes color four times. There are a lot of new low level multi-shot effects. And there’s a new gold brokade palms effect in the grand finale.”

“(Shooting the fireworks) is a pretty intricate process that starts with relays that are embedded in the soundtrack and that airs from our studios and sends a microwave signal to the computers on the barge which then fires the mortars,” Wild said.

The Fourth of July event is free of charge, although new this year in Peoria will be the “Easy Pass,” sponsored by Dunkin’ of Central Illinois.

The Easy Pass offers a private, fenced-in viewing area. “It’s includes food and bottled water. Tickets are $25 per person and bring your own chairs. One of the more practical things about it is access to indoor bathrooms,” Wild said.

Soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase from a separate vendor inside the Dunkin’ of Central Illinois Easy Pass.

The schedule of July 4 events on the Peoria side of the river includes Food Vendor and the Kid Zone beginning at 4 p.m., the Easy Pass viewing area will open at 5 p.m., The Joe Stamm Band performs at Liberty and Water Street at 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

In the event of rain or wind which prohibits the fireworks from being launched July 4, the currently established rain-date is the following day, Friday, July 5. Updates will be available HERE and on all Midwest 360 Peoria stations, including 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.

The celebration will kick off Wednesday, July 3 with “Hairbanger’s Ball” performing on The Landing featuring the “Decade of Decadence” covering iconic bands from the 80’s. “Too White Crew,” a tribute to the hip hop and party anthems of the 80’s, 90’s, and early 00’s will perform Friday, July 5 at The Landing.

Tickets to the “Hairbanger’s Ball” and “Too White Crew” performances are $10 each.

Easy Pass tickets and tickets to the July 3 and 5 concerts, along with more information concerning UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate, are available HERE.